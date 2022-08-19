Inuk woman using wheelchair struck and killed by car on Montreal highway

The Nunavik Regional Board of Health and Social Services (NRBHSS) confirmed that the Inuk woman struck on Highway 520 in Montreal has died of her injuries.

The young woman was from Puvirnituq and staying at a residential facility for Inuit.

"She was a patient staying at Ullivik, a residential facility where Inuit stay when required to leave their community to receive specialized medical care offered in Montreal," said communications officer Jenny Simpraseuth. "An investigation by the Sûreté du Québec is underway to determine the causes of the accident."

The SQ said the woman was struck on the highway at 4:15 a.m. at 55th Ave. in Dorval, on Montreal's West Island.

The woman, in her twenties, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) is working to determine why she was on the highway in her wheelchair.

The driver of the car, a woman in her 60s, was treated for shock.

The woman's identity has not been revealed out of respect for the family and community members who are not yet aware, the NRBHSS said.



- With files from CTV News Montreal's Matt Grillo