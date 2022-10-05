iHeartRadio
Investigation launched after Inuk youth allegedly put in isolation, forbidden to speak language


image.jpg

The Quebec human and youth rights commission (CDPDJ) has launched an investigation after allegations surfaced that an Inuk child was placed in solitary confinement at a rehabilitation facility for prolonged periods and forbidden from speaking his mother tongue.

The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal (NWSM) and the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) demanded that an investigation be opened in September at the Batshaw rehabilitation centre managed by the Montreal West Island health and social services centre (CIUSSS-OIM).

"He would not have received the required health care in a timely manner, thus worsening his situation," reads a release from the CDPDJ. "He was also allegedly forbidden to speak in his mother tongue during his interactions with other Inuit youth."

The commission says it has reason to believe that rights were violated under the Youth Protection Act.

CTV News asked the CIUSSS-OIM about the allegations after they were brought up by the two Montreal organizations, who said they "take them very seriously" and "take action to shed light on them" when such behaviour is brought to their attention.

The commission said it will not comment further on the investigation for reasons related to confidentiality and protection of youth privacy rights.

"The purpose of the investigation is to verify whether the alleged facts are true and whether the child's rights are respected," the release reads. "It is also intended to ensure that measures are taken to prevent the situation from recurring." 

