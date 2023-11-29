Investigation opened after Saguenay, Que., police kill man allegedly armed with knife

Quebec's police watchdog says it is investigating after police in Saguenay, Que., shot and killed a man who was allegedly armed with a knife.

The agency, known as the Bureau des enquêtes indépendantes, says police in the city about 180 kilometres north of Quebec City received a 911 call reporting a stabbing shortly after 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The agency says in a news release that officers arrived a few minutes later and reported seeing an individual with a knife.

It says the officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, and when he didn't, they attempted to use a stun gun to stop him.

However, it says, the individual continued to advance toward the officers with the knife in his hand.

It says one of the police officers then shot the man, who was declared dead at the scene.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 29, 2023.