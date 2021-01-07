Investigation underway after employee dies at Montreal rail yard

By Angela MacKenzie and Selena Ross, CTV Montreal

The federal Transportation Safety Board is investigating after a railway employee died Wednesday at Montreal's Pointe-St-Charles rail yard.

The incident happened around 12:50 p.m., the agency told CTV News.

The yard is owned by the Canadian National Railway. The release didn't say what position the deceased person had.

The death is being investigated by the independent Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB), which is responsible for looking into air, marine, pipeline, and rail "occurrences" related to safety, it said in the release.

"It is not the function of the Board to assign fault or determine civil or criminal liability," it said.

It's sending one investigator. The agency couldn't confirm to CTV whether the incident is believed to be an on-the-job accident or some other kind of incident.

One source who works at CN told CTV News that the employee was hit by a train.