Investigation underway after man found lifeless floating in Quebec lake

image.jpg

A man was discovered floating lifeless in a lake late Friday afternoon in Chertsey in the Lanaudière region about an hour-and-a-half north of Montreal.

The Surete du Quebec (SQ) received a call at around 4:15 p.m. for the report of an inanimate man on Lac Beaulac, very close to rue de la Baie.

The man was transported to a hospital centre where he was pronounced dead.

SQ investigators went to the site and interviewed people in the area.

"We know that witnesses were there and that they tried to assist this man," said SQ Srgt. Ingrid Asselin.

No further details were available to explain what may have happened.

SQ forensic identity technicians were also requested on site.

The investigation continues.

This report was first published July 17, 2020.

