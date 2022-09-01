iHeartRadio
Investigation underway after SQ shoots alleged armed man in Cowansville

image.jpg

Quebec's independent bureau of investigations (BEI) is looking into an incident that left a 19-year-old man in hospital Wednesday night.

According to the bureau, the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) received a 911 call at 8:25 p.m. about a man who was allegedly in possession of a handgun and walking in the sector of Campus Brome-Missisquoi in Cowansville.

"At the scene, police would have located the man, who refused to obey orders and ran towards them," the BEI states. "The police would have fired at least one shot, and the man would have been hit in the lower body."

The teen was taken to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.

Five BEI investigators have been assigned to look into the circumstances surrounding the incident, with support from Montreal police (SPVM).

The BEI is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact it via its website.

