Investigation underway into fatal police shooting in Shawinigan

An investigation is underway after a man was killed Friday evening by an SQ officer during a police intervention in Shawinigan, Mauricie.

The investigation was entrusted to the Bureau des enquetes independantes (BEI) in order to clarify the circumstances that led to the death. Nine investigators are on the case.

Le BEI annonce la prise en charge d'une enquête indépendante à Shawinigan. Plus de détails suivront.

According to initial information from the BEI, the fatal incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. following a 911 call concerning a man who seemed 'disoriented and who was running behind a taxi'.

When officers arrived at the scene, the police allegedly tried to contact and reason with the knife-weilding individual, but without success. The man then turned on the officers in a threatening manner, and it was then that one of the SQ police officers opened fire, fatally hitting the civilian.

The BEI's investigation will determine whether this preliminary information is correct.

The BEI called on the Montreal Police Service (SPVM) to act as the supporting police force in this investigation. The SPVM will provide two forensic identification technicians who will work under the supervision of the BEI's investigators.

The BEI is asking anyone who witnessed this event to contact the bureau via its website at www.bei.gouv.qc.ca.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 18, 2020.