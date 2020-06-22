Irish community disappointed new REM station in Griffintown will be named after Bernard Landry

The station, at the corner of Ottawa and William Streets, will formally be called Griffintown-Bernard-Landry. Fergus Keyes of the Montreal Irish Memorial Park Foundation confirmed the news, which was announced by Montreal Maytor Valerie Plante in a news conference Monday afternoon. Keyes said the mayor called a meeting Montreal morning with more than a dozen Irish organizations to give them the news.

"Although I don't speak for the entire Irish community, I've got to say that overall it was unanimous disappointment that she would continue to push to name the station after Bernard Landry," he said. "She's ignoring the wishes of the Irish community."

Plante had originally announced last fall that the REM station would recognize Landry's important contributions to the development of the downtown area. The announcement was not formalized, however, and the station in the city's Peel Basin was the only station out of 26 not to be given a formal name in February. Members of the city's Irish community urged Plante to reconsider, and to instead choose a name remembering the neighbourhood's Irish community, who built much of the local infrastructure. The Irish community wanted the station to simply be called Griffintown, after the neighbourhood, as is the case with nearly every other REM station on the 67-kilometre line. Some called Landry a politician who has created discord, accusing him of having made comments against immigration and associating Landry with the destruction of Cree burial sites in northwestern Quebec in favour of Hydro-Quebec projects. "It’s totally unacceptable to us. It demonstrates a lack of history of Montreal and a certain level of arrogance on behalf of the mayor of Montreal,” said Keyes.

Plante acknowledged that not everyone in the Irish community would be pleased with the announcement.