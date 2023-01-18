iHeartRadio
Is a two-tiered approach the right solution to fix Quebec's health-care system?


image.jpg

The emergency room crisis at Montreal's Maisonneuve-Rosemont Hospital has sparked another debate about the fragile state of the health-care system in Quebec and how to fix it.

The province appointed a mediator to try to address the problems in the hospital's ER, but some say it's going to take more than that to improve the crisis plaguing the health-care system in Quebec.

Some have suggested that the province could turn to the private sector to solve the crisis, but others say while that could be a short-term solution, it won't help in the long run.

"The danger is that if you rely more on the private system, you weaken the public system by creating labour shortages in the public system," said Olivier Jacques, assistant professor at the Universite de Montréal's school of public health.

Watch the video above for the full report by CTV News Montreal's Amanda Kline.

