iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Issue that changed the time on some smartphones now resolved, Bell says

Photo by PhotoMIX Company from Pexels

A time change issue overnight involving Bell Mobility users has now been resolved, the company tweeted Monday morning.

About an hour earlier, the company said via Twitter that some clients may have experienced an incorrect time change on their phones – a week before daylight time is set to take effect -- and that the situation was being investigated.

The company said if the correct time still did not appear, users may need to reboot their phones or go into “airplane mode.”

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error