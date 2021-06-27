'It could be a criminal act if something goes wrong,' police warn about fireworks during Habs games
Habs fans looking to show their appreciation for a hockey contest well played by lighting explosives in the centre of Montreal's downtown should know that what they're doing is against the law.
Montreal's Family or domestic fireworks bylaw dictates that fireworks require a 30-metre security perimeter "between the fireworks, the audience and any buildings."
"It is forbidden to use fireworks on the territory of the agglomeration without having obtained prior authorization from the Service de sécurité incendie de Montréal (SIM)," said SIM spokesperson Fabienne Papin. "All offenders are subject to fines in this regard. The SPVM is working with the SIM to reduce the unauthorized use of fireworks on the territory of Montreal."
The rules clearly state that "no fireworks may fly or explode over the audience."
Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Jean-Pierre Brabant said patrols will be out Monday night and further game nights seizing fireworks and handing out tickets to those who don't adhere to the rules.
Tickets could become charges, if something goes wrong, Brabant said.
"They could face charges of negligence too if they hurt someone," he said. "It could be a criminal act if something goes wrong."
The rules listed on the Montreal Fire Department (SIM) website also suggest having water nearby and that used fireworks should be put in a bucket of water.
Other rules include:
- The person in charge of lighting the fireworks must be at least 18 years old.
- Choose a wide, cleared site that is far away from any overhead obstacles. Spectators must remain outside the perimeter.
- The performance technicians must be familiar with all guidelines regarding handling the fireworks and they must follow all safety precautions.
- It is recommended that a good base be used for lighting the fireworks, such as buckets, boxes or wheelbarrows full of soil or sand.
- Holding lit fireworks or fireworks you are about to light in your hand is prohibited.
- No fireworks may be lit in windy conditions or if a storm has been forecast.
- Have at least two approved minimum class 2A portable fire extinguishers.