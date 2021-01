By Adam Kovac, CTV News Montreal

A large amount of snow looks to be coming Montreal's way this weekend.

On Wednesday, Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the region, warning that snow mixed with rain is on the horizon.

The statement is in effect for the Chateauguay-La Prairie, Laval, Longueuil-Varennes and Montreal Island areas.

Up to 15 centimetres of snow is forecasted to fall.