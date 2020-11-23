iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'It is crucial': Quebecers urged to shop locally this holiday season

image.jpg

In Little Burgundy, local retailers are hurting.

According to the woman who runs the boutique Lola, when restrictions for the second wave were introduced, business suffered.

"Everything was terrible," said Ereka Boies, the director of Lola. "Like I've never seen it -- where in one week, we saw two clients." 

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is asking shoppers to buy local this Christmas, and if they don't, the consequences could be significant.

"We could lose one out of seven retailers due to COVID-19," said Francois Vincent, the vice-president of the CFIB. "So it is crucial." 

The organization estimates sales are less than a third of what they usually are, and staffing is at less than half for local businesses.

"It is now that we can decide to save local retailers," Vincent said. "It is now that we can save a business that might give the first job to our kids." 

Watch Billy Shields' report above. 

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error