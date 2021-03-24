'It must stop': Deputy premier promises more money if needed to stop violence against women

"It must stop, this violence against women. It's not acceptable," said Deputy Premier Genevieve Guilbault at a news conference following the death of a LaSalle woman, who, following an autopsy, could officially become the seventh woman to be murdered in Quebec since the beginning of 2021.

"This is a situation that we cannot accept as a government, as women, as a society," said Guilbault.

She said the government has promised $180 million for measures to prevent and suppress violence against women.

Guilbault, who is also the minister of public security, said the measures are a "work in progress" and that more funding could become available.

"If we need more money, we will put more money in," she said.

Quebec has experienced a 12 per cent rise in violence against women during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Guilbault also urged men in despair to seek help and avoid a potential tragedy.

"Men who want to ask for help, must ask for help," she said.

Guilbault was joined by Minister Responsible for the Status of Women Isabelle Charest, and both urged women in the province to ask for help from the various shelters and resources in Quebec if they fear for their safety.

"If you have any concerns, call for help," said Charest.

Charest agreed that the pandemic was making the situation worse, saying that the consequences for women were more severe "and the acts more violent."

Their message comes at a time when the network of women's shelters for victims of domestic violence is complaining about a lack of resources and chronic government underfunding.

This is in addition to the fact that demand is steadily increasing, forcing these shelters to turn away many women who cry out for help.

La violence faite aux femmes est inacceptable. Les événements des derniers jours sont tragiques et préoccupants. Des ressources existent, et c’est important d’y faire appel en cas de besoin. https://t.co/IHJilxsmHchttps://t.co/tzcZ75XHkw

Opposition party Quebec Solidaire (QS) forwarded a motion with recommendations on sexual and domestic violence.

"[To recognize] that Quebec is experiencing a crisis in terms of violence against women," the motion reads.

The motion asks the government to appoint a person responsible for addressing the issue, as recommended in the Dec. 15 report titled: Rebâtir la confiance: le Comité transpartisan accueille avec enthousiasme les recommandations du Comité d'experts.

The motion also asks to implement the other 189 recommendations in the report including setting up a secretariat that will coordinate, integrate and evaulate all actions carried out in the sexual assault and spousal violence.

SUPPORT NETWORK

Victims of domestic violence can contact SOS violence conjugale at 1-800-363-9010.

