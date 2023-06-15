iHeartRadio
14°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

'It's a great loss': Funeral held for Montreal journalist Egbert Gaye


image.jpg

Hundreds of people paid tribute to Egbert Gaye, a well-known leader in Montreal's Black community, at a funeral service in Montreal on Thursday.

The founder and managing editor of Community Contact died earlier this month at the age of 67.

People who paid their respects at the Westmount Seventh-Day Adventist Church remembered Gaye as a pillar of the community and a man of many talents.

"…such a voice in our community. I don't know what we're going to do. I just hope the paper continues. We'll rally around the family, and it's a great loss," said Gemma Raeburn-Baynes, founder of Taste of the Caribbean.

Community Contact, which serves Montreal's English-speaking Black and Caribbean populations, is a newspaper that has allowed young talent to sharpen their skills, including CTV News Montreal anchor Maya Johnson, who was mentored by Gaye.

"While it is difficult to stand here as we all struggle to make sense of this sudden loss, it is truly my honour to help pay tribute to this remarkable man," said Johnson at the service.

The newspaper is expected to carry on. However, the Community Contact team said it needs time to recover from Gaye's death.

"I feel saddened, first of all, the shock. I'm still trying to get over it, but Egbert has been a wonderful, wonderful inspiration," said Kim Sherwood, director of the Men's Gospel Choir at the Union United Church.

Many at the service called Gaye an inspiration, including CAQ MNA Christopher Skeete, who announced he's recommending a special honour for Gaye, a fellow Concordia University graduate.

"I'm here because of Egbert (...) and this community that trail-blazed this path for me. I'm a minister in the government of Quebec. Something a lot of us did not foresee, and I owe it to people like Egbert," he said.

Gaye's son Eemar and daughter-in-law are grieving his death. They just welcomed a son, who they named Malachai Egbert, as a tribute.

-With files from CTV's Keila DePape

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*