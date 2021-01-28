It's #BELLLETSTALK Day

Today is Bell Let’s Talk Day across Canada.

To help spread awareness and raise money for research and mental health initiatives, Bell (which owns CJAD 800) will donate 5¢ for every text message (by Bell Mobility subscriber), mobile and long distance call (by Bell wireless and phone customers) and special post on social media.

Bell Let's Talk Day 2020 saw a record 154,387,425 messages of support, raising $7,719,371.25. Since the initiative began in 2010 funding for mental health programs has surpassed $113 million.

Ways you can join the conversation today:

Twitter: Each time you tweet and retweet using #BellLetsTalk or watch the official video (available below)

Facebook: Each time you use the Bell Let’s Talk Facebook frame or watch the official video (also available below)

Instagram: Every Bell Let's Talk Day video view at Instagram.com/bell_letstalk

Snapchat: Each time you use the Bell Let’s Talk Snapchat filter or watch the official video

TikTok: Each time you upload a video using #BellLetsTalk or watch the official video

Pinterest: Each time you watch the official video

Talk: Every mobile call and every long distance call made by Bell wireless and phone customers

Text: Every text message sent by Bell wireless customers

For iPhone users, to ensure your text messages count towards the cause iMessage needs to be disabled for the day.

To do so, open your settings, tap on the messages tab and then tap on the toggle next to iMessage to disable it.

“The stress and uncertainty of COVID-19 has impacted all of us, and the need for a heightened focus on the mental health of Canadians is clear,” said Mary Deacon, chair of Bell Let’s Talk. “We’re highlighting the actions we can all take during these challenging times to stay connected and enable better mental health for our families, friends and colleagues. We invite you to share your ideas, join in virtual events nationwide and make your voice heard on our 11th annual Bell Let’s Talk Day!"

