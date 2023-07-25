It's fantastic! Montreal harpist covers 'Barbie Girl'

Naomi Silver-Vezina began playing the harp during the pandemic and developed a decent following, posting ethereal videos of herself in nature and studio covering tunes by acts such as Radiohead, the Pixies, Henry Mancini, and The Beatles.

This week, however, the Montreal harpist swapped her unmistakable dark hair and moody elegance this week for magenta-pink and blonde locks to record, naturally, Barbie Girl.

"Trying desperately to not obnoxiously shout, 'Come on Barbie, Let's go party!' over the blissful sound painting you've painted only with shades of pink," wrote one commenter on YouTube.

The video has garnered over 5,400 views with comments coming in English, French and Korean, piggybacking on the film's incredible success.

CTV News asked the musicians why choose a tune and look so far from her typical style?

"I guess the short answer would be, I really just wanted to see myself as a blonde," she said with a laugh. " I love my moody music, but there's something really fun about taking kind of obnoxious pop songs - Sorry, Aqua - and transforming them into something more serene or more beautiful."

Rather than using her electric harp and adding effects, Silver-Vezina went classic, taking the 1997 album title Eurodance track from the Danish-Norwegian group to the concert hall.

The videographer and editor said she likes to create a universe and atmosphere in her YouTube posts and was lured to the Barbie aesthetic, even if it's not her typical style.

"There's such a lure to Barbie already that the aesthetic is so iconic and so memorable that it felt like an obvious choice to emulate: a look that's very much not my own on a typical day," she said.

The look is someone that everyone knows and, like most, was a part of Silver-Vezina's childhood.

"I think everyone has an opinion on Barbie. Either they loved Barbie when they were growing up or they kind of laughed at it and mocked it," she said. "But I think it taps into this nostalgia that we all have about our childhoods. It's something that's so fun.

"When I was preparing the video, I changed all my Barbie dolls to put them in pink outfits. And I was having so much fun just doing that and remembering why it's so much fun."

She admitted that seeing herself as a blonde with Barbie makeup was a shock.

"When I was looking in the mirror, I kind of felt like I was looking at a deep fake of myself," she said. "It was an experience. I don't know if I would do that as my Saturday night look."