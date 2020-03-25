'It's going to be OK,' Montreal Trudeau airport joins rainbow campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic
In a time of much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signs of hope and positivity can still be found a little everywhere -- you just have to look up.
Inspired by a campaign that many believe started in Italy, some Montreal families, confined to their homes as schools remain closed, are getting creative and drawing rainbows with the slogan “Ça va bien aller,” or, “It’s going to be OK.”
They are putting their artworks in the windows for passersby to see -- a sign that there is still a little gold at the end of this rainbow.
- Complete coverage at CTVNews.ca/coronavirus
- Coronavirus newsletter sign-up: Get The COVID-19 Brief sent to your inbox
In a nod of solidarity, some employees at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport have changed the ‘O’ in ‘MONTREAL’ to match the children's pictures.
“Employees in charge of field operations during this time have taken the initiative to share a positive message on our famous façade,” the airport tweeted. “Sometimes the acts that cost the least make the biggest impact.”
Employees in charge of field operations during this time have taken the initiative to share a positive message on our famous façade. Sometimes the acts that cost the least make the biggest impact.#everythingwillbealright pic.twitter.com/C0GTv1SizT— YUL Aéroport international Montréal-Trudeau (@yulaeroport) March 24, 2020
Montrealers -- as well as communities across the world -- are coping with their physical distance and self-isolation in numerous, creative ways.
People are singing songs together from their balconies and cheering for health care workers -- simple ways to bring a little colour back into the world.View this post on Instagram
Las ventanas y banquetas de Montreal se llenaron de arcoiris. . Salí a correr y en la soledad de las calles sentí los ánimos en cada color. Gracias montrealeses. #çavabienaller�� . . . . . . . #runner #run #runmontreal #runmtl #mtlview #montrealview #montreal #panoramarun #panoramamtl #quarentineView this post on Instagram
Des beaux dessins dans les fenêtres ������ #verdunluv #verdun #montreal #cavabienaller #çavabienaller #çavabienaller�� #covid_19View this post on Instagram
#cavabienaller #cavabienaller�� #�� #çavabienaller�� #goodwibes #2020 #instagood #quebeccity #quebec #canada #fuckcoronavirus��View this post on Instagram
Because we need to have faith and hope #cavabienaller #espoir #hope #activitywithkids #covid_19 #rainbow #arcencielView this post on Instagram
Malgré tout l'envergure du corona virus... ca va bien aller que j'ai dis à mon plus grand qui fait bcp d'anxiété. Donc Théo et moi lui avons fait une petite peinture pour calmer l'ambiance et se souvenir que ca va bien. #cavabienaller #anxiete #arcenciel #coronavirus #famille #peinture #calme #restealamaison