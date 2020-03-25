'It's going to be OK,' Montreal Trudeau airport joins rainbow campaign amid COVID-19 pandemic

In a time of much uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, signs of hope and positivity can still be found a little everywhere -- you just have to look up.

Inspired by a campaign that many believe started in Italy, some Montreal families, confined to their homes as schools remain closed, are getting creative and drawing rainbows with the slogan “Ça va bien aller,” or, “It’s going to be OK.”

They are putting their artworks in the windows for passersby to see -- a sign that there is still a little gold at the end of this rainbow.

In a nod of solidarity, some employees at Montreal’s Trudeau Airport have changed the ‘O’ in ‘MONTREAL’ to match the children's pictures.

“Employees in charge of field operations during this time have taken the initiative to share a positive message on our famous façade,” the airport tweeted. “Sometimes the acts that cost the least make the biggest impact.”

Employees in charge of field operations during this time have taken the initiative to share a positive message on our famous façade. Sometimes the acts that cost the least make the biggest impact.#everythingwillbealright pic.twitter.com/C0GTv1SizT

Montrealers -- as well as communities across the world -- are coping with their physical distance and self-isolation in numerous, creative ways.

People are singing songs together from their balconies and cheering for health care workers -- simple ways to bring a little colour back into the world.

