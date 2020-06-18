'It's one minute before midnight': Home daycare providers strike across Quebec

More than 3,000 home daycare providers are mobilizing across Quebec on Thursday to protest what their union is calling a “dead-end negotiation” with the government.

The one-day strike aims to denounce the government’s abandonment of their network, following a “massive exodus” of home daycare providers and the government’s refusal to improve working conditions for the thousands of women who make up the network, according to a union press release on Thursday.

“It's one minute before midnight and we’re wondering what the government is waiting for to send a signal of support and appreciation for our work,” said RSG-CSN union representative Karine Morisseau in the press release. “The facts do not lie: since the beginning of the year, hundreds of childcare services have closed. The government's lack of vision is generating a crisis in one of the most important socio-economic infrastructures in Quebec.”

The union has been negotiating with the government for over a year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only made life more difficult for home daycare providers who have to pay out-of-pocket for expenses associated to the virus.

The union says the network cares for upwards of 90,000 children daily, constituting an essential service for Quebec parents.

“Is the government shoveling forward and waiting to end up with a massive shortage, as has been the case for attendants in CHSLDs?” Morisseau asked. “It's always the same story: the community is sounding the alarm and it takes years before things change.”

The union will negotiate on Thursday evening following the province-wide strike. Depending on how the talks advance, other strikes may be organized.