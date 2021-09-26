It's starting to feel like Autumn in Montreal

A mild week is on the horizon for Montreal as Sunday began with cloudy skies expected to clear through the day.

Sunday’s high shouldn’t break 20 degrees, with wind gusting throughout the afternoon.

Some clouds will remain into the evening as nighttime lows are expected to dip to 13.

Showers are expected on Monday. Cloudy skies will hang over the beginning of the workweek with rain to come in the late morning and afternoon.

Temperatures should reach 21 degrees before dipping down to a brisk eight degrees as skies clear overnight.

Sunny skies and a high of 17 degrees is expected for Tuesday before temperatures drop once again for a low of seven through the evening.

Wednesday should bring a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 16.

Clouds are likely to clear completely on Thursday, bringing sunny skies lasting through the weekend as highs hover around 18 degrees.

How are you enjoying the start of fall? Send us your pictures on Twitter and Facebook