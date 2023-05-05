iHeartRadio
'It's surreal': Canadian to play King Charles's former cello in coronation concert


Cellist Marion Portelance poses in London on Friday, May 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

When Marion Portelance plays in King Charles's coronation concert on Sunday, she'll be playing a cello with a special connection to the monarch.

The student from the Royal College of Music, who is originally from Montreal, will be playing on a William Forster cello from 1804 that was once owned and played by King Charles.

The 24-year-old says she's honoured and excited to play at the concert, which follows Saturday's coronation ceremony.

She's part of a string quartet that will perform a new arrangement of a song from West Side Story, as part of a collaboration that includes the Royal Opera and the Royal Ballet.

Pop stars Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and opera singer Andrea Bocelli are among the headliners that will be performing at Sunday's concert at Windsor Castle.

Portelance said she's more excited than nervous, but is trying not to think about whether the King will be paying special attention to her performance on the cello he used to own.

- This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5, 2023.

