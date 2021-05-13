It's your turn: Vaccination appointments open to Quebecers 18 and older

Young people, it's now your turn to get the shot.

Quebec has opened up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to all Quebecers 18 and older in one of the final phases of the mass vaccination campaign.

The age limit wasn't officially supposed to be lowered until Friday, but the ministry of health has consistently opened up appointments one day earlier than its official roll-out schedule prescribed.

People can book an appointment by visiting the Clic Sante website or by calling 1-877-644-4545.