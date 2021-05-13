iHeartRadio
20°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

It's your turn: Vaccination appointments open to Quebecers 18 and older

image.jpg

Young people, it's now your turn to get the shot. 

Quebec has opened up appointments for COVID-19 vaccines to all Quebecers 18 and older in one of the final phases of the mass vaccination campaign. 

The age limit wasn't officially supposed to be lowered until Friday, but the ministry of health has consistently opened up appointments one day earlier than its official roll-out schedule prescribed. 

People can book an appointment by visiting the Clic Sante website or by calling 1-877-644-4545.

SIGN UP NOW

Stay up-to-date and in-the-know by subscribing to one of our newsletters

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
YourStory2
yourstory3b
Typo or error
Typo or error