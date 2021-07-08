It was fun while it lasted; Habs fans take to Twitter after sad end to thrilling playoffs

The good times can never last. But man, are they good while they do.

When the playoffs started, nobody could have foreseen the playoff run that the Montreal Canadiens were about to embark on. First, there was Toronto, anchored by heavyweights such as Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner. Then, there was the Winnipeg Jets, who finished four points ahead of the Habs during the regular season.

Finally, the Las Vegas Golden Knights, a loaded team who have become perennial contenders for the Stanley Cup.

And the Habs ended all their seasons, sometimes in spectacular fashion. There was the comeback from a 3-1 series deficit against the Leafs. The sweep of the Jets. And the brutal six game series against Vegas.

True, the Tampa Bay Lightning were the ones hoisting Lord Stanley's chalice at the end of it all. The Habs don't hang banners in the Bell Centre for moral victories. But for their fans, who endured a hellish year of pandemic-related deaths, illnesses, lockdowns, curfews and economic uncertainty, a moral victory is enough. Many took to Twitter in the wake of the 1-0 loss that ended the Canadiens' season to express their gratitude.

It didn't end the way we wanted. But man, was it fun while it lasted.

Am I feeling disappointment? For sure. Would a Stanley Cup win have been glorious? Clearly. Did I just experience the most unexpected and incredible Habs Spring/Summer since 1993 and one that I’ll never forget? Damn right. #habs4life #canadiens4ever

That was incredibly fun. It was fun to be a Habs fan for the first time in years.



We know that the Habs had no business being in the playoffs and that they absolutely showed up when it mattered most, when nobody thought they would do a thing.



Thanks Habbies.

The Habs playoff run began during one of the toughest seasons of my life. Each round they won made each day a little bit easier, a welcome distraction. I am so proud and thankful for this team for being a part of my healing journey. The future is bright #GoHabsGo

As much as I'm devestated, #habs made an incredible Cinderella run. How can you not adore this team? I've never felt mor hope for this franchise. Congrats Tampa

COVID-19 has isolated all of us. But the #Habs brought us back TOGETHER. Whether physically outside the Bell Centre, or emotionally even right here on Twitter. This #Habs run was magical. And emotional.



Not the ending we wanted. But the journey was worth it. #GoHabsGo

I'm upset. But man, this team gave us all a good time when we really, really needed it. Thank you for that.