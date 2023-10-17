'It was hard to stay away': Why this Montreal rabbi went to Israel amid the war

It has been 11 days since the Hamas attack on Israel killed more than 1,200 people.

Since then, thousands more people have been killed or injured on both sides and hundreds of Canadians have fled the region.

But Adam Scheier, the rabbi for Montreal's Congregation Shaar Hashomayim — one of the oldest traditional synagogues in North America — has decided to leave Canada and is now in Israel. He arrived there Monday night.

Below is a Q&A with Rabbi Adam Scheier and CTV News Montreal's Mutsumi Takahashi. The interview below has been edited for length and clarity. Watch the video above for the full interview.

CTV: Why did you decide to go to Israel?

SCHEIER: There are a lot of reasons as to why I'm here. And part of it is that it was hard to stay away. This is our family. This was a tragic event that happened to our family. This horrific terror attack was the worst attack against the Jewish state and the worst attack in terms of a single day of death and murder since the end of the Second World War for our people.

Part of it is sitting in Montreal and feeling my heart so connected here. I came because it was tough for me to stay away. I came because my daughter is here, my brother is here and I needed to connect with them. And I came to bear witness, because that's part of the cycle of violence and negativity and also that exists in the world. We need to see these things for what they are: this horrific act of terror, cowardice, a brutal act that took place right outside of Gaza in Israel. And I needed to see for myself to be able to share just how horrific this is and to try to find a way to respond with positivity.

CTV: Why do you think it's important for all of us to bear witness?

SCHEIER: I think truth is challenging, at times. We need to balance our own mental health and awareness with what's happening in the world. And doom scrolling is not a healthy activity. But at the same time I can't turn away because we have an obligation as members of the human race who love peace and want only goodness for people and we have to fight evil where it is.

CTV: You've been in Israel for about 24 hours. You were just recently at a military base there. What are you seeing? What are you hearing from the people there?

SCHEIER: It's been an exhausting day. I arrived less than 24 hours [ago] but the emotional toll that this has taken on people of Israel and the entire Jewish people around the world is extraordinary. It's beyond imagination. Stepping out off the airplane in Israel, and that sense of relief that I arrived safely, and then to meet people in the airport who just experienced an air raid siren just a few hours earlier, and had to run because the terrorists are sending missiles towards civilian centres and towards airports — that's horrifying.

So there is that sense of pain and loss. And everyone's connected to someone that has lost someone. We all know people who have been directly impacted by these terror attacks and the ongoing attacks for the past many, many years by these terrorists. And at the same time, there's a feeling of unity that that's rare.

CTV: You've been in Montreal when there have been pro-Palestinian protests. And you know that there are people who say Israel had this coming, that the true victims of the war are Palestinians. What would you like to say to those people?

SCHEIER: I think there is a time for politics and now is not the time. Now is the time to see evil for what it is. There is absolutely no justification for terrorists to walk into people's homes and murder them.

It's time to find solutions to end the terror. You want to talk about politics, you want to talk about national politics, you want to talk about international politics — I don't care. But let's take care of what needs to be taken care of right now. It's about seeing these horrific scenes from the area surrounding Gaza from the sovereign Jewish state of Israel and seeing these. If your instinct is to go out and yell slogans that denounce Israel, I think that response horrifies me. I think we need to come together as humanity and speak out against terror, and say that this war is not about Israel, this was not about Palestine, this was not about this or that. This war is about putting an end to domestic terrorism, and terrorism around the world.

CTV: How long are you planning to stay there? Are you worried about being able to get out?

SCHEIER: No, I'm not worried. I am planning to be here for another day or so. I'm very flexible in my plans. I think with the announcement that President Biden is coming to Israel adds a degree of logistical complexity for anyone wanting to leave the country. What concerns me is not my own plan. I'm very fortunate to be able to come in and come out and my travel here was very smooth really without any delays or problems whatsoever.

I'm really worried about Israel succeeding. I'm confident that Israel and good will prevail. I'm here to offer support in whatever way I can.