Jack Finnigan added to CJAD 800's wall of fame

Jack Finnigan was a CJAD 800 legend.

His work at the station touched 4 different decades and helped establish CJAD as what it is today.

He is the eighth and newest celebrated member of CJAD 800's wall of fame, that stands outside the station's studio with Aislin designed caricatures of its famous figures.

Hosting the weekday drive show starting in 1972, Jack's warmth, kindness and friendly spirit were apparent to anyone who heard him.

Blair Bartrem, an old colleague says he got as much from his work as all of those who heard his voice every day. “Genuinely, he loved what he did for a living.

He loved being on the radio. It was effortless. Or at least he made it sound effortless,” said Bartrem. “That’s an important distinction; the great ones make it sound like they just on a microphone and that magic comes out of it.”

Before his time at CJAD 800, the Toronto native worked through several community stations there like CKEY before settling in Montreal where he would also come to host CJAD 800 on sunday afternoons.

His voice that came on during CJAD 800’s trivia and quiz shows felt like that of a close friend having a conversation with you one on one.

“He just made everyone feel like he was talking to them one on one, and that’s such a talent.It felt like, even though he was talking to so many thousands of people, he made it so intimate and personal, ” said Finnigan’s daughter Jennifer.