Jacques-Cartier Bridge reopens following police operation


The Jacques Cartier Bridge is seen in this CP file photo.

Lanes have reopened on the Jacques-Cartier Bridge Friday afternoon after they were shut for a police operation.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) say the operation has ended and that bridge traffic is slowly returning to normal. No one was injured during the operation, they said.

After a brief complete closure of the bridge, which links Montreal to the South Shore, one lane heading south reopened just after 1 p.m., with two northbound lanes into Montreal also open. The pedestrian and cyclist multipath was also closed. The partial closure remained that way for nearly two hours Friday afternoon.

At 2:40 p.m., the SQ tweeted that the operation was over.
 

L’opération sur le Pont Jacques-Cartier est maintenant terminée. Personne n’a été blessé lors de l’événement. La situation revient tranquillement à la normale, les voies de circulation seront graduellement ouvertes. Merci à la population pour sa patience et sa confiance

— Sûreté du Québec (@sureteduquebec) November 4, 2022



The Pont Jacques-Cartier Twitter account soon after reported that three lanes are open toward the South Shore, with two lanes still open inbound.

Intervention completed - Back to normal. 3 lanes open at the #JacquesCartierBridge toward South Shore (Longueuil) and 2 lanes toward North (Montréal). #MobilitéMTL #JCCBI @Qc511_Mtl https://t.co/6MGBmyyeJr

— Pont Jacques-Cartier (@pontJCBridge) November 4, 2022
