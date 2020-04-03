Jacques Cartier Bridge to display hopeful rainbow lights for all of April during COVID-19

The Jacques Quarter Bridge will be displaying rainbow lights at night for the entire month of April amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to help spread a little cheer across the city by letting Montrealers know they're not alone.

Rainbows have begun to pop up in storefront windows, balconies and on sidewalks in dusty chalk drawings, as the symbol has come to represent hope. Usually, the rainbow appears alongside the phrase “Ca va bien aller,” or “We’re going to be okay,” which has become the slogan in the province as the pandemic forces everyone indoors.

Earlier this week, the Champlain Bridge lit up the sky and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Quebecers should look to it as a sign of support.

In these times of necessary social distancing, we realize more than ever how much we miss coming together in real life!

To bring a touch of hope and comfort during this period, the @pontJCBridge will be lit up like a rainbow starting tonight �� #everythingwillbealright pic.twitter.com/lGae30XZuZ

ON THE BRIGHTER SIDE

CTVNews.ca is introducing a new series of uplifting stories as the world grapples with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Share your tips for stories that provide “a bright side” of a dark time by emailing us at dotcom@ctv.ca.

Please include your full name, city, and a phone number or email where we can reach you.