iHeartRadio
-13°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Jacques Demers re-elected as head of Quebec federation of municipalities

Jacques Demers, president of the Federation of Quebec Municipalities, addresses a news conference in Montreal on Friday, July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Quebec Federation of Municipalities president Jacques Demers has been re-elected for a second term at the head of the municipal grouping.

Demers, who is also Mayor of Sainte-Catherine-de-Hatley and MRC Memphremagog prefect, was unanimously re-elected. He was chosen by the directors at the first meeting of the new FQM board of directors on Thursday.

The federation is made up of 1,000 municipalities and MRCs throughout Quebec.

It focuses on a wide range of issues, from the environment to economic and regional development, tourism, agriculture and others.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Jan. 28, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error