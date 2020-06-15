Jacques Guillon, who designed Montreal metro's iconic symbol and signage, has died at 97

Jacques Guillon, who designed the iconic symbol and signage of Montreal's metro system, died June 7. He was 97.

"Bon voyage, Monsieur Guillon," the Societe de transport de Montreal (STM) announced on Twitter Monday. "You are now part of history."

�� C’est avec une profonde tristesse que nous avons appris le décès, à l’âge de 97 ans, de Jacques S. Guillon, le designer du métro de Montréal.



Bon voyage Monsieur Guillon. Vous faites maintenant partie de l’Histoire. pic.twitter.com/S0DreJEp0K

Jacques Silas Guillon was born in Paris July 27, 1922. He immigrated to Canada in 1939 and flew a Spitfire for Canada in the Second World War.

After his time in the military, Guillon began an acclaimed career as a designer and founded the Montreal design firm GSM, as well as the Association of Canadian Industrial Designers.

In addition to designing the branding of the Montreal metro, Guillon designed the Pavillon de l'Homme at Expo 67 in Montreal, several other Montreal buildings and the Cord Chair, which is part of the permanent collection of the Museum of Modern Art in New York City.

Guillon is survived by his wife of 67 years, Edythe (Pego) MacNaughton Guillon, five daughters, 14 grandchildren and three great-granddaughters.

Guillon's family says it will hold a private funeral and will arrange "a more formal and final tribute" when permitted by public health directives in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.