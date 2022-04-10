iHeartRadio
C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Jake Allen injury prompts Canadiens to recall Cayden Primeau

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Cayden Primeau looks down after being scored on by New Jersey Devils’ Pavel Zacha during third period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Tuesday, February, 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

The Montreal Canadiens recalled goalie Cayden Primeau from their AHL club the Laval Rocket on Sunday.

The decision came after Jake Allen suffered a lower-body injury against the Maple Leafs on Saturday night in Toronto that forced him to leave the game in the first period.

Samuel Montembeault replaced him.

Primeau, 22, has played in 12 games with the Tricolore this season.

Les Canadiens ont procédé au rappel du gardien Cayden Primeau du Rocket de Laval.

The Canadiens have recalled goaltender Cayden Primeau from the Laval Rocket.#GoHabsGo

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) April 10, 2022

The American netminder has also posted a 15-10-3 record in 30 outings with the Rocket this season. He has a 2.87 goals-against-average, a .912 save percentage and has recorded two shutouts.

Primeau stopped 34 of 37 shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Utica Comets at Place Bell.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on April 10, 2022.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -  
Typo or error
Typo or error