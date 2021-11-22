Jake Allen is back on the ice with the Montreal Canadiens

Habs goalie Jake Allen was back on the ice at the Bell Sports Complex Monday morning, for the first time since Nov. 13.



Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin violently hit Allen during a game and the goalie has been sidelined since. Canadiens head coach Dominique Ducharme confirmed a few days later that his goalie had suffered a concussion.

It is unclear at this time if he will be available for the Habs' next game on Wednesday against the Capitals in Washington.

Ça commence bien la semaine. Rebienvenue, les gars!



Good start to the week. Welcome back, guys!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/2LZs117uoS

The Habs gave a sign of their return to action the day before by sending goaltender Cayden Primeau back to the Laval Rocket, their American Hockey League affiliate team. During his time with the Habs, Primeau posted an 0-2 record with a 4.82 goals-against-average and an 87.7 save percentage.

Defenceman Brett Kulak was absent from practice on Monday for treatment.

Defenceman Joel Edmundson continued his fitness program by skating with his teammates on Monday morning. The veteran was wearing a no-checking jersey. Edmundson has yet to play a game with the Habs this season, as he has been bothered since the beginning of camp by an undisclosed injury.

Forward Cédric Paquette skated for the first time since suffering another undisclosed injury. The Quebecer was injured in the second period of the Nov. 9 game against the Los Angeles Kings and did not return to the game afterwards. He was also wearing a no-contact jersey.

The Habs returned to practice on Monday, two days after a 6-3 win over the Nashville Predators at the Bell Centre. The win was goaltender Samuel Montembeault's first since joining the Habs after being drafted by the Florida Panthers on Oct. 2.

The Habs begin a three-game road trip starting Wednesday night against Alex Ovechkin and his crew.

-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 22, 2021.