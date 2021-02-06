Jake Allen to start between the pipes for the Habs against the Sens

Jake Allen will defend the net for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday afternoon against the Senators in Ottawa.

Allen will be making his fifth start this season, in the Canadiens' 12th game. He's 3-1-0 with a 2.02 GAA and .930 save rate.

La formation d'aujourd'hui.



Today's lineup.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/kW8Kn85Vk7

The Canadiens (7-2-2) will try to redeem themselves after suffering a 3-2 loss to the Senators (2-8-1) on Thursday in Montreal. The Senators ended a nine-game losing streak.

For the Senators, head coach D.J. Smith has indicated he won't be making any changes to his roster. Matt Murray will be in front of his own net.

Meanwhile, Canadiens head coach Claude Julien said he was hopeful that forward Joel Armia would be reunited with his teammates in training on Monday.

Armia suffered a concussion on Jan. 21 against the Vancouver Canucks. Julien said Armia had not recently trained due to flu-like symptoms, but his concussion situation had improved a lot.

In five games this season, Armia has two goals and three assists.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 6, 2021.