Jake Allen will be in net for the Canadiens against the Jets on Thursday night

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Jake Allen makes a save against the Calgary Flames during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Saturday, January 30, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Goalkeeper Jake Allen will be tasked with stopping shots fired by the Winnipeg Jets' snipers on Thursday night, when the Canadiens try to win a second straight game for the first time in a month.

Carey Price helped the Canadiens (10-6-5) end a five-game losing streak (0-2-3) by beating the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Habs haven't won two games in a row since Feb. 1 and 2, when they defeated the Vancouver Canucks 6-2 and 5-3.

Allen will be making his ninth start this season. He's 4-2-2 with a goals-against-average of 2.12 and a save rating of .929.

Dominique Ducharme confirme que Jake Allen sera devant le filet ce soir.

Interim head coach Dominique Ducharme confirms that Jake Allen gets the start tonight in goal.#GoHabsGo | @RONAinc pic.twitter.com/oyBYSJylgW

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 4, 2021

No change is expected in Habs roster, other than in front of the net.

Winger Josh Anderson trained with his teammates for the first time since sustaining a lower-body injury against the Jets on Feb. 25. However, he is not yet ready to return to the game and he will miss a third straight game.

The Canadiens lost the first two games (0-1-1) this season against the Jets (14-7-1).

They have won five of their last six games.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 4, 2021. 

