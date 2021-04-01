Jake Allen will be in net for the Habs against the Senators

Montreal Canadiens interim head coach Dominique Ducharme has made only one change to his roster for Thursday night's game against the Ottawa Senators, and it's between the pipes.

Jake Allen, who hasn't played in 13 days due to the Habs' forced shutdown, will replace Carey Price, who won a shutout on Tuesday against the Edmonton Oilers.

Ducharme précise que Jake Allen sera le gardien partant.



Ducharme adds that Jake Allen will get the start in goal.

Filip Gustavsson will be in net for the Senators, who haven't played in a week due to the bleu-blanc-rouge's COVID-19 case.

