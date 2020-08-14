Jake Evans back in the lineup for the Habs in Game 2 versus Flyers

Forward Jake Evans returned to the Montreal Canadiens lineup, relieving Dale Weise for the second game of the Eastern Conference quarterfinal series against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Evans left Game 3 of the qualifying series against the Pittsburgh Penguins after suffering a hard body check from Brandon Tanev in the second period. It was his first game this summer.

Weise hasn't collected a point in five games since the NHL relaunched.

It was the only roster change for the Habs, who lost Game 1 to the Flyers, 2-1.

As reported, there is also a change behind the Canadiens bench as head coach Claude Julien is expected to miss the rest of the series.

Julien felt chest pain overnight from Wednesday to Thursday and was hospitalized. He had a stent grafted into a coronary artery on Thursday and was due to return home to Montreal on Friday to rest.

Assistant coach Kirk Muller will step in as interim head coach for the Canadiens.

For the Flyers, head coach Alain Vigneault did not change anything Friday.

The Habs are leading the Flyers 2-0 at the end of the first period after goals from Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Tomas Tatar.

Un premier pour Tatar en séries! ��



Tuna's first of the postseason!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/5tkfUfVqsf

Game three is Sunday at 8 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2020.