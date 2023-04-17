Jean Charest sues Quebec government for abuse of process

Jean Charest's battle with the Quebec government is not over. The former premier is adding allegations of abuse of process to his lawsuit.

The information, first reported Monday by TVA Nouvelles, was confirmed by The Canadian Press by a source close to the former premier.

Charest recently won his case against the Quebec government and UPAC, which he accused of releasing his personal information. Quebec will have to pay him $385,000.

The Superior Court judgment indicated that it allowed the former premier to add allegations of abuse of process within 30 days.

The former premier had filed suit against the Quebec government after details of the Mâchurer investigation -- about Quebec Liberal Party financing -- by UPAC were leaked to the media in 2017.

Charest was not charged in that investigation, where he was listed as a "person of interest," but he felt that the disclosure of information had tarnished his reputation.

