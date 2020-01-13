Jean Chrétien goes indoor skydiving to celebrate 86th birthday
Former Canadian prime minister Jean Chrétien celebrated his 86th birthday in style – as in, donning a red tracksuit and blue helmet to go indoor skydiving with his great-grandson.
The longtime politician celebrated his birthday freefalling at Skyventure in Laval on Saturday.
A short video of the thrilling adventure was posted to Youtube by Chrétien's former communications director, Steven Hogue.
Yesterday, to celebrate his 86th birthday, Jean Chrétien took on indoor skydiving with his great-grand-son @skyventuremtlhttps://t.co/haCRKpYxGn— Steven Hogue (@hoguesteven) January 12, 2020
He tells CTV News that, according to SkyVentureMTL, "he’s the oldest participant to ever do indoor skydiving at their facility."
The Shawinigan native served as 20th prime minister of Canada from 1993 to 2003, when he resigned to spend more time with his grandchildren.
