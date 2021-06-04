iHeartRadio
Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex opens just in time for this weekend's heat wave

The Parc Jean-Drapeau Society (SPJD) announced Sunday that it would open the Jean-Dore Beach, Aquatic Complex and the Olympic Basin starting at the beginning of July. (SOURCE: Parc Jean-Drapeau Twitter)

Montrealers looking to cool down during the first heat wave of the season can head to the Jean-Drapeau Aquatic Complex — that is, if they can secure themselves a spot.

Due to public health measures, capacity will be reduced when the site opens up for the first two weekends of June, beginning June 5, for leisure play and swimming laps. The pool will be open to everyone every day starting on June 19.

In order to comply with physical distancing guidelines, swimmers will have to reserve a time slot and workers will pause swimming during 30-minute intervals to disinfect the site.

Swimmers are also being advised that they will have to bring their own swimsuit and safety vests since changing rooms and equipment rentals will not be available.

On June 23, Jean-Doré Beach will also open to the public. This year, visitors will be allowed to bring their own stand-up paddle boards on the water.

The full programming for Parc Jean-Drapeau's Aquatic Complex is available on the website.

