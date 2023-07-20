iHeartRadio
Jean-Drapeau beach temporarily closed due to poor water quality


Parc Jean Drapeau beach is closed on July 20, 2023 due to water contamination. (CTV News)

The Parc Jean-Drapeau beach is closed until further notice because of bacterial contamination in the waters.

The Environment Ministry said in a press release that an analysis of samples taken from Jean-Doré Beach on Monday do not comply with its bacteriological quality standards.

Beachgoers can access other beaches participating in the Environment-Beach program to cool off until the beach reopens.

To find out the bacteriological quality of bathing water on beaches participating in the Environment-Beach program, consult the Ministry's website.

