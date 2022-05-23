Jean-Marc Vallee fans invited to pay last respects to renowned filmmaker

Quebecers will have a chance to pay their last respects to renowned filmmaker Jean-Marc Vallée next Saturday in Montreal.

His sons, Alex and Émile, as well as the rest of his family, will receive condolences from the public on May 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Centre PHI in Montreal.

Those in attendance will also be able to pay their respects to his ashes for a few moments.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that people make a donation to the Memorial Fund created in his honour to support film students at Concordia University.

Vallée died suddenly on Dec. 25 at the age of 58 in his cottage near Quebec City.

A coroner's report concluded that he suffered a fatal cardiac arrhythmia.

He was celebrated as a genius whose career came to an abrupt end while at the height of his art.

The Quebec director and producer most recently won an Emmy award for directing the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies."

Vallée became a sought-after name in Hollywood after "Dallas Buyers Club," starring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Oscar nominations, including one for Best Picture.

"C.R.A.Z.Y.," released in 2005, was a huge success in Quebec, winning 14 Jutra Awards -- now called Iris Awards -- and 10 Genie Awards.

