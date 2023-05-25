iHeartRadio
19°C
Instagram
514800
Sms*

Jeremy Gabriel drops lawsuit against comedian Mike Ward


Jeremy Gabriel speaks to the media at the Quebec Appeal Court Wednesday, January 16, 2019 in Montreal. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

Jérémy Gabriel announced that he is dropping his lawsuit against comedian Mike Ward, according to the Journal de Québec.

The Quebec daily reported that the young man says he wants to move on, after a 13-year legal saga that took him all the way to the Supreme Court. The case dealt with issues such as discrimination and defamation.

The young man recounted how he was a child, aged 13, when he was targeted by the comedian in one of his shows. Now 26, he says he's had enough and doesn't feel like talking about it anymore.

At the same time, he says he has no regrets about what happened, and that he wanted to be heard about what he went through all those years.

He also says he has no grudge against Mike Ward and is not opposed to comedians' freedom of expression.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on May 25, 2023.

12

Newsletters

Breaking News alerts, info on contests, and special offers from partners

Logo

Subscribe to a newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time. En sélectionnant un ou plusieurs de ces choix, j'accepte de recevoir les infolettres choisies par courriel, incluant des promotions, des informations de programmations, de marketing ou tout autre sondage. Je comprends que je peux retirer mon consentement à tout moment.
1717 Boulevard René-Lévesque E, Montréal, QC H2L 4T9  -   514-989-2523  -   cbury@cjad.com  -   cbury@cjad.com
Typo or error
Typo or error

Group Element CJAD Footer

Contact CJAD 800

Phones

Listener line in studio 514-790-0800

SMS Text Line* 514800

Reception 514-989-2523

Newsroom 514-989-3838

Website

Instagram
514800
Sms*