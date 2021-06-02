Jets vs. Canadiens Game 1: Tweets, pre-game and post-game coverage

The Winnipeg Jets and the Montreal Canadiens get their second playoff series started Wednesday night.

Game 1 comes from the Bell MTS Place. Puck drop is at 6:30 p.m. CST.

The Jets advanced by sweeping the Edmonton Oilers in four games, while the Canadiens came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games on Monday.

Follow all the tweets, and pre-game and post-game coverage here and on CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca and CTVNewsMontreal.ca.

READ MORE:

Some fans of the Winnipeg Jets will be in the stands for Game 1: Pallister

Connor scores in triple overtime as Jets dispatch Oilers in four straight

‘Merci Doug’: Ontario premier dons Habs jersey after losing playoff bet with Legault

Analysis: How did the Habs come from 3-1 down to beat the Leafs?

Rested Winnipeg Jets eager to face high-flying Montreal Canadiens in round two