Jewish General Hospital palliative care unit hit by COVID-19 outbreak

The Jewish General Hospital

Front line workers at the Jewish General Hospital are working to contain a COVID-19 outbreak in the palliative care unit.

A spokesperson for the regional health authority confirmed the outbreak on Sunday, saying an infection prevention and control team is investigating the source of the outbreak.

To control the outbreak, palliative care services are being relocated to another area of the hospital and the palliative care centre is being disinfected.

Patients and staff from the unit are being tested for COVID-19.

The regional health authority did not say how many people were infected and whether the outbreak had affected patients, staff or both.  

