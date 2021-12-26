Jewish General Hospital to offer 3rd doses by appointment, Moderna walk-ins available elsewhere while supplies last

Montreal's Jewish General Hospital has opened a vaccination clinic offering third-dose appointments of the Pfizer vaccine.

The site, located at 3755 Cote-Sainte-Catherine Rd. will be open every day from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., starting Sunday Dec. 26.

Quebecers can book their appointments online at quebec.ca/covidvaccine, or by phone, at 514-644-4545. Walk-ins will not be accepted.

MODERNA WALK-INS AVAILABLE

Also on Sunday, the two mass-vaccination sites at Decarie Square 6900 Decarie Blvd. and at 7101 Parc Ave. will offer walk-ins to receive the Moderna vaccine, while supplies last.

Note that only Quebecers aged 18 and up are eligible to receive the Moderna vaccine.

Booster shots are available to people aged 65 and over who recieved their second dose more than three months ago. On Monday, Dec. 27, the minimum age will be reduced to 60.

People who got two doses of AstraZeneca are also eligible for a third dose of Pfizer or Moderna, regardless of age.

On Dec. 28 and 29, vaccinations will be available by walk-in at Assuna Annabawiyah Mosque at 7720 Hutchison St. from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.