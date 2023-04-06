iHeartRadio
Joel Armia's hat trick helps Canadiens down short-handed Capitals 6-2


Montreal Canadiens' Brendan Gallagher (11) squeezes between Washington Capitals goalie Darcy Kuemper and Capitals' Matt Irwin (52) during second period NHL hockey action in Montreal, Thursday, April 6, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter McCabe

Joel Armia scored his second career hat trick and the Montreal Canadiens grabbed a 6-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Thursday.

Nick Suzuki, Brendan Gallagher and Mike Hoffman also scored for Montreal. Mike Matheson collected two assists.

Sam Montembeault made 24 saves as the Canadiens (31-42-6) snapped a four-game losing skid.

Dylan Strome and Nicklas Backstom scored for the Capitals.

Darcy Kuemper made 25 saves as Washington (34-35-9) lost its third straight.

Freshly eliminated from playoff contention, the Capitals played short one man. Forward Anthony Mantha was ruled out with a lower-body injury and wasn't replaced in the lineup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 6, 2023. 

