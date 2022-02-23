John Sedgwick promoted to assistant general manager of Canadiens

The Montreal Canadiens have made another move to round out their front office organization chart by promoting John Sedgwick to assistant general manager.

Sedgwick joined the team in April 2013 as director of legal affairs before being promoted to vice president of field hockey operations and legal affairs in July 2017.

His responsibilities include player contract negotiations, strategic planning and day-to-day management of the salary cap, arbitration files, as well as managing collective agreement situations.

Prior to joining the Habs, Sedgwick held various positions in the NHL field hockey department between 2006 and 2013.

Sedgwick was involved with the Laval Rocket, where he also served as the team's head governor. He also spearheaded the new affiliation with the Trois-Rivières Lions in the ECHL.

Last week, the Canadiens announced the appointments of Nick Bobrov as co-director of recruiting and Vincent Lecavalier as special advisor to field hockey operations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Feb. 23, 2022.