Jolin-Barrette invited to London to present his sexual violence court model

Quebec Justice Minister Simon Jolin-Barrette has been invited to London to present his model for a specialized sexual and domestic violence court.

The specialized court for sexual and spousal violence does not change the applicable law or the rules of evidence or procedure. It does, however, change the way victims are supported and collaborate, with the aim of improving the victim's experience in court.

The Quebec court model is of interest to England, since Jolin-Barrette has been invited to participate in the London Victims Summit next Friday. He will address the British legal and political community, at the invitation of London's Victims Commissioner, Claire Waxman.

The idea of the tribunal is to help rebuild victims' trust in the justice system. The authorities also want to offer integrated and adapted psychosocial and judicial services.

In Quebec, a pilot project has already announced such courts in a dozen judicial districts.



- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 7, 2023