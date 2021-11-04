Jonathan Drouin to sit out of Thursday's match against Islanders

Forward Jonathan Drouin will not be in uniform and will be replaced by Adam Brooks when the Montreal Canadiens host the New York Islanders Thursday night at the Bell Centre.

Drouin was the victim of a disturbing incident on Tuesday when he was hit in the left side of the face by a shot from teammate Brett Kulak in the first period of the Habs' eventual 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings.

The Quebec forward fell to the ice and lost his helmet. However, he quickly got up and left the ice at a high speed, while touching the left side of his face.

Jonathan Drouin will not play tonight. Dominique Ducharme says Drouin does not have a concussion but they want to be sure he is 100% before he goes back in. Adam Brooks will play but won’t step in between Hoffman and Anderson. Ducharme says line combos are TBD.

Drouin was then taken to hospital for testing but was back at the Bell Centre by the end of the game.

Head coach Dominique Ducharme said Wednesday that Drouin did not suffer a concussion. However, the team prefers to play it safe.

In 11 games this season, Drouin has two goals and five assists. Brooks has been cleared from the scoresheet in his first two games with the Canadiens.

Defensively, Alexander Romanov will be back in the lineup after being left out against the Red Wings. Sami Niku will give up his place.

Before practice, forward Paul Byron skated alone. He had hip surgery in July.

The Canadiens (3-8-0) will try to win their second straight game for the first time this season on Thursday night. Jake Allen will be back in net.

The Islanders (3-2-2) have picked up at least one point in each of their last five games (3-0-2).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Nov. 4, 2021.