Jordanian man who sought asylum in Canada awaits imminent deportation at airport

A Jordanian man is waiting at the airport for his imminent deportation after his request for asylum in Canada was denied.

While appeals were made to top federal officials over the weekend, the officials didn't intervene.

“The Canadian Border Security Agency has an obligation to remove inadmissible individuals as soon as possible. Everyone ordered removed has been given due process," said a spokesperson for Canadian Immigration Minister Marco Mendicino in a statement.

The man, who is identified only as Samer due to fear for his safety if his full name is published, said he is terrified of dying once he is sent back.

He has said his family will murder him due to his being bisexual if he is sent back to Jordan.

Under Canadian immigration laws, Samer is not eligible to claim refugee status because of a prior criminal conviction in 2007. While he has applied for temporary residency on humanitarian grounds, his case has not yet been heard.

Samer's Canadian criminal record is tied to a 2007 car crash that claimed the life of a friend of his. Samer was 18 at the time and was imprisoned for two years on charges of vehicular homicide.

On Monday, CTV News learned of other criminal charges Samer faces in the United States.

In 2019, he was convicted on a domestic violence charge in Ohio, but fled the country before his sentencing. There is currently an American warrant out for his arrest.

Samer's attorney said the charge is minor and shouldn’t be considered when it comes to his application for asylum in Canada.

On Monday, at around 5 p.m., Samer arrived at Trudeau Airport. Earlier in the day, he spoke to CTV News by phone and said there is much he wishes to do with his life.

He said his partner is a Canadian citizen who will join him on his flight to Jordan.

Samer's flight is scheduled to depart at 9 p.m.