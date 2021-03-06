iHeartRadio
Josh Anderson could be back for the Habs on Saturday night against the Jets

Ottawa Senators left wing Tim Stutzle (18) knocks the puck away from Montreal Canadiens right wing Josh Anderson (17) during first period NHL action in Ottawa on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Forward Josh Anderson could make a comeback for the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night against the Winnipeg Jets.

A decision will be made after warm-up.

"We had some positive signs this morning. We are still confident, but we cannot confirm yet," said interim head coach Dominique Ducharme when asked about Anderson's availability.

Anderson has missed the Habs' last three games with a lower-body injury suffered on Feb. 25 against the Jets.

If Anderson is able to play, Paul Byron or Artturi Lehkonen could be left out.

Anderson s'est entraîné au sein d'un trio avec Toffoli et Kotkaniemi, mais n'est pas confirmé pour le match de ce soir.

Anderson practiced on a line with Toffoli and Kotkaniemi this morning, but is not yet confirmed for tonight's game.#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/dg5y5Aq93S

— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) March 6, 2021

Anderson is the Habs' second-leading scorer this season, with nine goals in 19 games.

If he does play, Anderson is expected to be on the line along with Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Tyler Toffoli.

Goalie Carey Price will be back in net for the Canadiens after giving way to Jake Allen on Thursday.

Price won in his last outing, helping the Habs defeat the Ottawa Senators 3-1 on Tuesday.

The Canadiens have lost six of their last seven games (1-2-4), including three duels against the Jets (0-1-2).

For their part, the Jets have won six of their last seven meetings.

-- this report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.

